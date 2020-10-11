Tom Kennedy, 'Name That Tune' host, dead at 93

TV game show host Tom Kennedy has died at the age of 93.

His daughter Courtney and nephew Ben confirmed to Fox News that Kennedy -- born James Edward Narz -- died on Wednesday in his Oxnard, California home. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

"He passed away peacefully," said Ben.

Kennedy was known best as the host of "Name That Tune" and "You Don't Say!"

Variety reports that Kennedy moved to Los Angeles from Louisville, Ky. to pursue a career in broadcast, and after working in radio, he began hosting game shows in the 1950s.

In order to avoid confusion with his brother, also a host, he changed his name to Tom Kennedy.

Aside from "Name That Tune" (1974-1981) and "You Don't Say!" (1963-1969), the television personality was known for hosting "Split Second" (1972-1975) and "Password Plus" (1980-1982)."

Additionally, he hosted a syndicated nighttime edition of "The Price is Right" in the '80s and briefly had his own talk show.

Eventually, Kennedy would retire and earn the Game Show Congress’ Bill Cullen award for lifetime achievement, the outlet reports.

The star also had an acting career with a handful of film, television and stage credits to his name.

Kennedy's children Linda Ann Narz, James Narz Jr. and Courtney Ellen Narz survive him, as does his granddaughter Abigail Norah Narz and his sister, Mary Lovett Scully.

Kennedy was married to his wife Betty, who passed away in 2011. They also had a daughter, Julia, who passed away in 2015.