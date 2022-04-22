Singer Tom Grennan hospitalized after 'attack and robbery' in NYC

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

British singer Tom Grennan is in the hospital after being attacked and robbed in New York City following a performance on Thursday night.

Grennan was "the victim of an unprovoked attack and robbery outside a bar in Manhattan" in the early morning hours Thursday after he performed at the Bowery Ballroom on April 20, his manager confirmed in a statement.

The 26-year-old performer suffered injuries to his jaw and ear, his manager John Dawkins of Various Artists Management said.

DEPP VS HEARD: THE LEGAL TEAMS INSIDE EXPLOSIVE DEFAMATION TRIAL

"Tom is currently in hospital being assessed by doctors for his injuries which include a ruptured Ear, torn Ear-Drum and issue with his previously fractured jaw," the statement shared to the singer's official Twitter account reads.

"Despite this Tom is in good spirits but needs to temporarily recuperate whilst doctors assess his ability to continue with his touring," it continues.

MIKE TYSON ALL SMILES IN MIAMI AFTER SCUFFLE WITH AIRLINE PASSENGER

While the singer "is desperate not to let anyone down," his management team made the "precautionary decision" to postpone his scheduled performance at The Miracle Theatre in Washington, D.C. on Friday.

Grennan's team promises to provide an update on future shows "should changes need to be made."

"We wish to thank Tom's incredible US fans for their support and understanding," the statement concludes.

STAR-STUDDED REVOLVE FESTIVAL BEING CALLED ‘FYRE FESTIVAL 2.0’ BY INFLUENCERS: ‘IT WAS A DISASTER’

Shortly after hitting the stage in New York City on Thursday, the "Little Bit of Love" singer took to social media with a photo of himself out and about in New York City and another of him performing for a crowd who held their lighters in the air as he sang onstage.

"the big apple," Grennan captioned the photos, "you lot are magic."

Fans on Twitter immediately sent well-wishes to Grennan online, with many writing that they hope his attacker is caught.

"Some people are disgusting! Hope you're OK @tom_grennan get well soon," one person tweeted.

"@tom_grennan hope they catch them and really hope youre ok," another fan wrote.

"Oh my days Tom this is horrendous, I really hope you'll be ok…sending love," another tweet reads.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

One concertgoer wrote on Twitter that Grennan's "strictly outfit and dancing" was "very eye catching."

Grennan was recently nominated for a number of BRIT Awards, including song of the year for "Little Bit of Love."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The performer also reposted videos of his NYC performance on his Instagram Story.