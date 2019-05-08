Today on Fox News, May 8, 2019

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Special guests include: Mark Penn, former Clinton adviser; the rev. Samuel Rodriguez, president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference.

Your World with Neil Cavuto, 4 p.m. ET: Special guests include: U.S. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., Senate Majority Whip; U.S. rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., member of the House Oversight Committee; U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., member of the House Judiciary Committee.

Fox News Town Hall, 6:30 p.m. ET: Featuring 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Sen. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., live from Milwaukee. "Special Report" host Bret Baier and "The Story" anchor Martha MacCallum will host the event, which will focus on the 2020 presidential election and news of the day.

Hannity, 9 p.m. ET: Special guests include: U.S. Reps. Mark Meadows, R-N.C. and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: Special guests include: U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa.

Varney & Co., 9 a.m. ET: U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind.

Countdown to the Closing Bell, 3 p.m. ET: Liz Claman will be live from the SALT Conference in Las Vegas.

Lou Dobbs Tonight, 7 p.m. ET: K.T. McFarland, former Deputy National Security Adviser.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: "Trade War: Trump vs. China" - The U.S. is accusing China of backtracking on concessions previously promised, prompting President Trump to threaten to impose higher tariffs on Chinese goods entering the U.S. starting on Friday. Gordon Chang, author of “The Coming Collapse of China” and Fox Business Network’s Edward Lawrence discuss what went wrong and what could happen if a trade agreement is not reached. Wayne Messam is one of the many candidates campaigning to be the Democratic nominee for president. The Miramar, Fla. mayor joins the podcast to discuss his plan for America. Plus, commentary by Fox Nation host Britt McHenry.

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Todd Starnes Show, Noon ET: Todd speaks with RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel about Republicans taking the power back on Election Day. Plus, Fox News Contributor Sara Carter and U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., will discuss whether the House Judiciary Committee will hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt.