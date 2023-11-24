Expand / Collapse search
Tina Turner: A look at the life and legacy of the 'queen of rock 'n' roll' and 'Proud Mary' singer

Some of Turner's popular songs include 'Private Dancer' and 'Simply The Best'

By Ashlyn Messier Fox News
Published
  • Tina Turner and Ike
    Image 1 of 9

    Tina Turner and Ike Turner were a married couple who performed together and became widely popular in the 1960s. It is said that Tina often dealt with various types of abuse by Ike. Tina filed for divorce in the mid 1970s.  (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Image)

  • Tina Turner concert in 1969
    Image 2 of 9

    Tina Turner was known for her captivating performances and soulful sound. She is often referred to as the "queen of rock ‘n’ roll." Many also describe her as "simply the best," a lyric pulled from one of her biggest hits, "The Best."   (Walter Iooss Jr./Getty Images)

  • Tina Turner and Ike on stage
    Image 3 of 9

    Famous songs sung between the former pair, Tina and Ike Turner, include "Proud Mary," "Am I A Fool In Love" and "River Deep Mountain High." (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

  • A portrait of Tina Turner
    Image 4 of 9

    Tina Turner released her first solo album, "Tina Turns the Country On!," in 1974 while still touring with Ike. She eventually embarked on a solo career with albums like "Private Dancer" in 1984, featuring the hit song "What's Love Got to Do with It."  (Ian Cook/Getty Images)

  • Tina Turner holding a Grammy Award
    Image 5 of 9

    Tina Turner won eight Grammy Awards during her career as a star. Her first was awarded to her and Ike her for "Proud Mary" in 1972. (CBS via Getty Images)

  • Tina Turner performing in 1985
    Image 6 of 9

    Other well known Tina Turner hits include "Let's Stay Together," "On Silent Wings," Goldeneye" and "Typical Male." (Paul Bergen/Redferns)

  • Tina Turner performing at her last tour in 2009
    Image 7 of 9

    Tina Turner embarked on her last tour — the "Tina! 50th Anniversary Tour" — in 2008 and 2009. She traveled around the U.S. to Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Houston, Atlanta and more. Then, hit Germany, London, Zurich, Paris, Prague and other European countries. (Rob Verhorst/Redferns)

  • Tina Turner and Adrienne Warren on opening night of "Tina-The Tina Turner Musical" on Broadway
    Image 8 of 9

    "Tina — The Tina Turner Musical," a show about the singer's life, opened in London. The show also appeared on Broadway in 2019 and dove deep into Turner's childhood growing up in Tennessee to her experiences becoming a musical star in Hollywood.  (John Lamparski/Getty Images)

  • Tina Turner's Hollywood Walk of Fame star covered with flowers
    Image 9 of 9

    Tina Turner died May 24, 2023, at the age of 83. After her death, she was honored and remembered around the world, including on her Hollywood Walk of Fame star, which was covered with flowers after the news of her passing.  (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

Tina Turner, known as the "queen of rock 'n' roll," released many chart-topping hits throughout her long career as an artist. Turner, born Anna Mae Bullock, started her career when she met Ike Turner while he was performing with his band Kings of Rhythm.

Tina became part of the act, and the two became well-known as a musical duo.

Some of the pair's biggest hits that are still popular today include "A Fool in Love," "It's Gonna Work Out Fine" and "Proud Mary."

Turner and Ike tied the knot in 1962. Their relationship came to an end in 1976, after Tina filed for divorce. Later, Turner alleged she was abused in the relationship.

Turner continued to release her own music while simultaneously performing across the nation alongside Ike. 

In 1984, she released her successful solo album "Private Dancer." The album featured songs including "Show Some Respect," "Help" and "I Can't Stand the Rain." She released other successful albums including "Break Every Rule," "Foreign Affair" and "Wildest Dreams."

In addition to her own music, Turner was engaged in other projects. She was in the film "Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome" in 1985 opposite Mel Gibson. Her first book, "I, Tina: My Life Story," was released to the public a year later. She co-wrote the biography with American critic and author, Kurt Loder.

She wrote another book, "My Love Story," which was released in 2018, in addition to a self-help book, "Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good," in 2020.

Turner won eight Grammy Awards throughout her long career as a performer, plus a lifetime achievement award in 2018. She was also inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1991 opposite Ike and again in 2021 as a solo artist. 

Her life was the plot for "Tina — The Tina Turner Musical," which debuted in London and appeared on Broadway. 

The singer died May 24, 2023, at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht, Switzerland, near Zurich, according to her manager. She became a Swiss citizen a decade ago.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner," read the statement by her manager on social media. "With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly." 

