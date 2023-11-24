Tina Turner: A look at the life and legacy of the 'queen of rock 'n' roll' and 'Proud Mary' singer

next Image 1 of 9

Tina Turner, known as the "queen of rock 'n' roll," released many chart-topping hits throughout her long career as an artist. Turner, born Anna Mae Bullock, started her career when she met Ike Turner while he was performing with his band Kings of Rhythm.

Tina became part of the act, and the two became well-known as a musical duo.

Some of the pair's biggest hits that are still popular today include "A Fool in Love," "It's Gonna Work Out Fine" and "Proud Mary."

Turner and Ike tied the knot in 1962. Their relationship came to an end in 1976, after Tina filed for divorce. Later, Turner alleged she was abused in the relationship.

Turner continued to release her own music while simultaneously performing across the nation alongside Ike.

In 1984, she released her successful solo album "Private Dancer." The album featured songs including "Show Some Respect," "Help" and "I Can't Stand the Rain." She released other successful albums including "Break Every Rule," "Foreign Affair" and "Wildest Dreams."

In addition to her own music, Turner was engaged in other projects. She was in the film "Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome" in 1985 opposite Mel Gibson. Her first book, "I, Tina: My Life Story," was released to the public a year later. She co-wrote the biography with American critic and author, Kurt Loder.

She wrote another book, "My Love Story," which was released in 2018, in addition to a self-help book, "Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good," in 2020.

Turner won eight Grammy Awards throughout her long career as a performer, plus a lifetime achievement award in 2018. She was also inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1991 opposite Ike and again in 2021 as a solo artist.

Her life was the plot for "Tina — The Tina Turner Musical," which debuted in London and appeared on Broadway.

The singer died May 24, 2023, at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht, Switzerland, near Zurich, according to her manager. She became a Swiss citizen a decade ago.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner," read the statement by her manager on social media. "With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly."