Timothée Chalamet dodges question about Armie Hammer rape allegation: 'Worthy of a larger conversation'

Timothee Chalamet declined to offer his opinion on the sex scandal that has seemingly plagued Armie Hammer 's acting career.

Chalamet, 25, gave a recent interview to Time magazine which touched on his successes in the acting industry, including some of the roles that launched him to superstardom. Among them was a discussion about his Oscar-nominated role as Olio Perlman in "Call Me By Your Name," which also starred Hammer, 35.

When asked about Hammer's highly publicized sex scandal, which involved allegations of cannibalism and rape, Chalamet admitted it is too big of a conversation to speak about simply.

"I totally get why you're asking that," he told the interviewer, "but it's a question worthy of a larger conversation, and I don't want to give you a partial response."

Hammer was named the "main suspect in an alleged sexual assault investigation" in February, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed to Fox News.

The investigation was launched after a woman accused Hammer of rape and physical abuse, which are allegations the actor has denied. The woman, and her attorney Gloria Allred, held a press conference in March during which she claimed the now-35-year-old actor raped her on April 24, 2017, in Los Angeles, California.

"He repeatedly slapped my head against a wall bruising my face. He also committed other acts of violence against me to which I did not consent," she alleged.

The woman claims the assault lasted over four hours and she tried to get away "but he wouldn’t let me." She also alleged Hammer "mentally, emotionally and sexually" abused her throughout their relationship which lasted between 2016–2020, after having met him on Facebook.

"He became increasingly more violent," the woman, now 24, claimed. "I thought he was going to kill me. ... He then left with no concern for my well-being."

She said after the alleged attack she was "traumatized" and she was "emotionally distressed and lost interest in living."

Hammer, through his attorney, denied the allegations in a statement to Fox News.

"[The woman's] own correspondence with Mr. Hammer undermines and refutes her outrageous allegations. As recently as July 18, 2020, [the woman] sent graphic texts to Mr. Hammer telling him what she wanted him to do to her. Mr. Hammer responded making it clear that he did not want to maintain that type of relationship with her," said Andrew Brettler of Lavely and Singer.

"It was never Mr. Hammer’s intention to embarrass or expose [the woman]’s fetishes or kinky sexual desires, but she has now escalated this matter to another level by hiring a civil lawyer to host a public press conference," the statement continued. "With the truth on his side, Mr. Hammer welcomes the opportunity to set the record straight."

"From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [the woman] — and every other sexual partner of his for that matter — have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory. [The woman]’s attention seeking and ill-advised legal bid will only make it more difficult for real victims of sexual violence to get the justice they deserve," it concluded.

Meanwhile, Chalamet has signed on to portray Willy Wonka in the upcoming prequel to " Charlie and the Chocolate Factory ." On Sunday, the actor took to Instagram to share a pair of images from the set of the film titled "Wonka." Chalamet referenced Wilder’s Wonka in the caption of the post on Instagram, quoting a line he utters in the film, "The suspense is terrible, I hope it will last…"

If you or someone you know is suffering from abuse, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.