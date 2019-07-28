‘Thor’ actor’s face was dead giveaway on fake ID: report

Someone who recently tried to buy marijuana over the Internet in Canada must have really been stoned.

Although buying pot online is legal north of the border, using a fake ID to do so is not.

How did the pot dispensary in Alberta realize the ID was fake? There were some dead giveaways, according to a report on the marijuana news website The Growth Op.

HOLLYWOOD COUNTERING PRO-LIFE LAWS BY NORMALIZING ABORTION ONSCREEN 'AT RECORD LEVELS'

First, the person pictured on the phony Alberta driver’s license looked a lot like Chris Hemsworth, the actor who stars in the “Thor” movies based on Marvel comic books.

Next, the license contained some Thor-ish information. For example, the name listed was “Thor Thunder Odinson” and the address was listed as “69 Big Hammer Ln.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But finally, and perhaps most hilariously, the would-be purchaser was using a fake ID that had expired: The card showed an expiration date of May 22, 2017, the report said.