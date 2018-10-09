Thomas Rhett's American Music Awards flashy suit contains hidden tribute

Thomas Rhett is honoring his family in the sweetest way.

The 28-year-old country star stepped out to the 2018 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday, rocking a teal suit with snazzy Gucci shoes.

While he undoubtedly looked dapper, his awards show outfit actually had a secret detail that melted our hearts.

Rhett showed ET on the red carpet that his jacket was emblazoned with a portrait of his family -- his wife, Lauren Akins, and their two daughters, Willa Gray and Ada James.

"So, this suit. This guy put my entire family inside of it," Rhett told ET's Keltie Knight. "Kind of, like, put [them] on in the center of it, which is wild."

"[It's] like a cartoon character," he added. "Isn't it wild?"

