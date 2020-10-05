'This Is Spinal Tap' cast reuniting for a virtual special to benefit Pennsylvania Democrats

Rob Reiner announced that the cast of one of his most beloved comedies is getting back together for a reunion special to benefit Pennsylvania Democrats.

The director announced over the weekend that the cast of the 1984 comedy “This Is Spinal Tap” is reuniting for a special virtual reunion to support candidates running in the battleground state as well as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“Announcing today: “This Is Spinal Tap” cast is reuniting to benefit the Democratic Party of Pennsylvania. Join me, Christopher Guest, Harry Shearer and Michael McKean on Oct.14 for a virtual reunion and help @PADems #TakeItToEleven,” Reiner tweeted, with the hashtag referencing one of the most iconic lines from the film.

ROB REINER CALLS A VOTE FOR TRUMP 'A VOTE FOR DEATH' IN LATEST TWITTER REBUKE

For those unfamiliar, “This Is Spinal Tap” tells the story of a filmmaker following a British rock band that prides itself on putting on the loudest show possible as they embark on what turns out to be a very fateful tour. One of the most memorable moments occurs when one band member explains to Reiner's character that their guitar amps go up to 11 as opposed to the standard 10.

The event page says that “every dollar raised goes directly toward ending Trumpism by winning Pennsylvania,” with a starting donation of $28 requested.

According to Deadline, the event is put on by the same group that managed to raise $4.25 million to benefit the Wisconsin Democratic party by getting the cast of Reiner's beloved 1987 fairy tale comedy “The Princess Bride” together for a similar virtual reunion.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As Variety notes, this isn’t the first time the fictitious band has gotten back together for a reunion of sorts. In 1992 they even cut an album, “Break Like the Wind,” and embarked on a subsequent tour. In 2001 they played New York City’s prestigious Carnegie Hall. Most recently, they took part in the Tribeca Film Festival last year.