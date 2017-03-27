'The Walking Dead' star Andrew Lincoln talks 'brutal' season

Andrew Lincoln may be the star of AMC’s hit zombie drama “The Walking Dead,” but that hasn’t stopped him from facing his own fears.

“The thing that scares me is not necessarily the first day of a season, but the enormity of the task ahead,” explained the 43-year-old English actor to the Los Angeles Times. “This season, in particular, has been brutal. I just collapsed at the end of it.”

Lincoln appears as protagonist Rick Grimes, who must save humanity from the zombie apocalypse on every episode. It’s a monstrous challenge for Lincoln, who previously appeared in a string of TV shows in his native England before starring in the 2003 romantic comedy “Love Actually” — a far cry from the world of the undead.

'WALKING DEAD' ACTOR TALKS ZOMBIE SURVIVAL

In his most popular role yet, Lincoln spends his day fighting both zombies and other villains, all while being recognized as an hero by loyal viewers.

While Lincoln admitted to learning many important lessons from no-nonsense Grimes, he also claimed he probably wouldn’t survive an apocalypse in real life.

“[But] there’s an inspirational sort of strength and endurance and quality of tenacity that he possesses,” he told the publication. “I’m much more indecisive and a people-pleaser than someone who’s willing to step into the firing line. But I’ve learned from this guy. He has qualities that I would hope to emulate if [stuff] ever hit the fan. But I’d like to think I’ve done it on screen, maybe I could be a zombie-killer in real life if the apocalypse hit. But then, I’d obviously die a horrible, quick death in reality.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Lincoln will continue to play Grimes, but he also revealed his eagerness to shake things up, career-wise.

“My obligations are, obviously, first and foremost here,” he explained. “It’s a very narrow needle I have to thread, but it’s not for want of trying. When I see a friend play Hamlet or see an inspirational performance, I absolutely get excited by the idea of changing things up.”