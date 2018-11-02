‘The View’ adds anti-Trump Republican, CNN star Ana Navarro as weekly guest host

ABC News’ “The View” added CNN’s anti-Trump conservative Ana Navarro as a regular guest host on Fridays when moderator Whoopi Goldberg is given the day off.

“I’m happy to announce that Ana will be joining us on Fridays at the table from now on, so that’s a treat for us,” co-host Joy Behar said to open the show on Friday.

“I am happy to be joining the ladies around the table,” Navarro tweeted.

Navarro is a Republican strategist who worked on John McCain’s 2008 campaign but is now best known for attacking President Trump on a regular basis on CNN, where she will remain a contributor.

Navarro joins “The View” cast that included Goldberg, Behar, Meghan McCain, Sunny Hostin, and Abby Huntsman. Variety recently reported that Navarro was a candidate to join the show on a full-time basis but “negotiations fell apart due to salary demands.”

“The View” has made news on a regular basis for attacking Trump and members of his administration. Last month, Hostin declared she wouldn’t be surprised if President Trump lied to the American people about a terror attack because he has "improper phone etiquette” when she was making a point about government text alerts.

Behar – typically the loudest anti-Trump voice on the show – apologized in September for saying “God forbid” Trump lives another 20 years. She also made news earlier this year after joking about Vice President Mike Pence’s Christian faith.

While “The View” clearly isn’t a big fan of Trump, his presidency has been good for the program’s viewership. “The View” finished the 2017-18 TV season with an average of 2.9 million viewers, making it the show’s most-watched year since Barbara Walters said goodbye four years ago.