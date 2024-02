Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Ewen MacIntosh, known for his role in the U.K.'s "The Office," has died.

The 50-year-old actor passed away Feb. 19 from "undisclosed causes," a representative for MacIntosh confirmed to Fox News Digital.

MacIntosh had suffered from ill health over the past two years.

"Ewen was a wonderful actor and an even better human being," Just Right Management said in a statement. "He made people laugh and possessed such a kind heart. He touched the lives of all who came into contact with him."

"His family are heartened by and deeply appreciate all the outpouring of love for Ewen but would appreciate the privacy for them to grieve at this very difficult time," the statement continued. "Ewen will be so very dearly missed. Gods speed Ewen."

Comedian Ricky Gervais, who created the British sitcom, paid tribute to MacIntosh on X – formerly known as Twitter.

"Extremely sad news," he wrote. "The very funny and very lovely Ewen Macintosh, known to many as 'Big Keith' from The Office, has passed away. An absolute original. RIP."

MacIntosh starred as an accountant in "The Office" with a love for Scotch eggs. A Scotch egg is a hard-boiled egg, wrapped in sausage, dipped in breadcrumbs and deep-fried.

"My first scene with Martin [Freeman], where I eat the Scotch egg – we had trouble doing that for some reason," he told Vice in 2021.

"It took ages to get that done. I got through a lot of Scotch eggs," he added. "I wasn't told about it. The props guy nipped out and bought them last minute."

MacIntosh starred in other British shows, including "Little Britain" and "Miranda." However, he gained the most fame from "The Office."

The British sitcom, created by Gervais and Stephen Merchant, inspired the American version of "The Office." The U.S. version ran for nine seasons and starred Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Mindy Kaling and Jenna Fischer.

