The Neighbourhood drummer Brandon Fried fired for 'inappropriate behavior' amid groping allegations by singer

Indie rock band The Neighbourhood fired Brandon Fried following allegations their longtime drummer groped singer María Zardoya.

In a statement released on Twitter, the band said they have "zero tolerance" toward the behavior, and praised Zardoya for coming forward with her story.

"We are grateful to Maria for coming forward," the group shared Sunday. "We have zero tolerance for any kind of inappropriate behavior towards women. As a result of Brandon's actions, He will no longer be a member of The Neighbourhood."

FOREIGNER ANNOUNCES FAREWELL CONCERT TOUR STARTING IN JULY 2023

María shared the experience with Instagram followers on her band's account. Zardoya fronts The Maria's, an indie pop band from Los Angeles.

CHER GETS A KISS DURING DATE NIGHT WITH NEW BOYFRIEND, ALEXANDER EDWARDS, WHO IS 40 YEARS HER JUNIOR

"I was at a bar last night, and I was groped under the table by Brandon Fried, the drummer of the Neighbourhood. It was one of the most uncomfortable things I’ve ever experienced. I felt an invasion of my space, privacy and body," she wrote.

"Ya’ll need a new drummer, this guy is a complete creep."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Soon after, the group that became popular for their 2013 hit "Sweater Weather," denounced Fried's actions and removed him from the band. He also made a statement on Instagram.

"I am so terribly sorry to María. My actions were inexcusable and intolerable. They are not reflective of who I am as a person, but clearly a reflection of who I become while under the influence," Fried wrote on Instagram stories before making his account private.

"It is evident that I must address my problems with alcohol and substance abuse, which I am now seeking help for."

He added, "I want to apologize to women who have been victims of any behavior that has left them feeling uncomfortable or violated. I am so sorry to the Neighbourhood and our fans for letting them down."

The Neighbourhood consists of guitarists Jeremy Freedman and Zach Abels as well as bassist Michael Margott. The group's lead singer is Jesse Rutherford. The 31-year-old recently went public with his new relationship with Billie Eilish, 20.