'The Hills' star Audrina Patridge discusses painful divorce: 'It took a lot of weight off of my shoulders'

MTV reality hit "The Hills" returned to television this week after nine years off the air, and one star is opening up about her personal experiences away from the spotlight.

In an interview with People magazine published on Monday, Audrina Patridge told all about her divorce from estranged husband Corey Bohan. Per the outlet, Patridge filed for divorce 10 months after the couple tied the knot in 2016, following "an alleged violent outburst" by Bohan.

"My life is so different now,” Patridge told PEOPLE. "[Back then], I was still young and learning and experiencing life. I’m an adult now. And I’m definitely wiser."

She went on to discuss the adversities divorce can bring, and how the split affected her mental health.

"Divorce is like mourning a death,” she said. "You’re ending a chapter in your life. And when you have a child in the mix, it makes things harder. Then, to add in publicity and people judging you... makes it a million times worse."

Despite these roadblocks, Patridge admitted that her divorce was actually a relief and that it allowed her to change her life for the better.

“I needed to close a door so I could keep moving forward in my life and not look back,” Patridge explained. "[The divorce] took a lot of weight off of my shoulders."

Patridge hopes she and Bohan, 37, can remain on good terms moving forward, especially for their 3-year-old daughter Kirra's sake.

"I pray we can eventually be friends and not have animosity between us," she said. "Being a mother gives you purpose. Kirra is my everything. So [being back on The Hills] is a new chapter for me. I have a daughter to protect."

"The Hills: New Beginnings" airs Mondays on MTV, with Patridge starring alongside old castmates Brody Jenner, Heidi Montag, and Spencer Pratt.