'The Crown' has open casting call for young Prince Harry

Prince Harry lookalikes are encouraged to audition for the sixth and final season of "The Crown" in a new Netflix casting call.

The Netflix notice, posted on Twitter last week by British Youth Music Theatre, placed an emphasis on "physical remembrance" to the prince in his teenage years and noted that prior acting experience is not required.

"Robert Sterne, Casting Director of the Netflix series THE CROWN, is searching for an exceptional young actor to play PRINCE HARRY in the next series," the notice reads. "It is a significant role in this award-winning drama and we are looking for a strong physical resemblance."

Netflix is searching specifically for 16-20-year-old applicants to send in a short, 30-second video of themselves talking about something they "love doing."

Contestants have until Friday, Oct. 14 to apply.

Season 5 of "The Crown," which is centered on Prince Charles' and the late Princess Diana's failing marriage, has finished shooting and will premiere on Netflix on Nov. 9. Actors Teddy Hawley and Will Powell will play the young Prince Harry during his childhood.

The series, however, will not portray Prince Harry's adult years. While he and wife Meghan Markle's timeline offers plenty of fodder for a drama, "The Crown" creator Peter Morgan told the Hollywood Reporter in 2020 that the show will not recreate the couple's strained relationships in the royal family, saying he's "much more comfortable writing about things that happened at least 20 years ago."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were stepping back from their roles as senior royals in January 2020, citing in part the pressures of media scrutiny. They said they were going to work to become "financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen," before moving from the United Kingdom to California.

The couple later sat down for a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, making several accusations against The Crown, including how, when Markle was pregnant, there were "concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born."

Prince Harry and Markle reunited with Prince William and Kate Middleton for their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's funeral last month. But observers who watched the brothers' body language suggested that not all had been forgiven.

Despite there being some "uncomfortable" moments during the couple's time in the U.K., a royal expert recently told Fox News Digital that King Charles II is "eager" for a truce with his youngest son and daughter-in-law. But plenty of obstacles could "jeopardize" that reunion, she added.

"We have heard whispers of title negotiations for the children and invitations revoked," Kinsey Schofield, royal expert and host of the "To Di For" podcast, said. "There were some undeniably uncomfortable moments during Harry and Meghan's time in the U.K. However, King Charles is an optimist and appreciated their toned-down presence throughout the process. The king is eager for a truce but unfortunately, there are too many things in the pipeline that could jeopardize the Sussexes' relationship with the new monarch."