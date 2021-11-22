Expand / Collapse search
The Bachelorette
Published

'The Bachelorette's' Tayshia Adams, Zac Clark split

The couple got engaged on the finale of the dating show's 16th season

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
"The Bachelorette" star Tayshia Adams and her fiance Zac Clark have ended their engagement. 

A rep for Adams told People magazine, "Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are no longer a couple." Adams, 30, and Clark, 37, met on the ABC dating show's 16th season in 2020. 

During his proposal to Adams on the finale, Clark told her: "I love you because you’re a fighter. I love you because you’re a strong, independent woman. You make everyone around you better. I love you because you believe in me. I love you because you’re a total dork. And I love you because you drive me absolutely wild. I love everything about you."

Back in February, the reality TV star told Marie Claire she wasn't sure when they would marry. 

"At first, Zac was the person to be like, 'We could get married next week.' And I was like, 'Slow your roll.' I'd love to date a year," Adams said. "And now I'm like, 'You want to … maybe next month?' And he's like, 'Tayshia, slow your roll.' We're back and forth. But there's no timeline. It's definitely going to happen. I just don't know when."

In early November, the former couple ran the TCS New York City Marathon after which Clark gushed about Adams. 

"I will be forever grateful to have had a front row seat to her performance yesterday, as will the thousands of others who cheered her along the way (the screams overpowered the Pearl Jam playing in my ears for most of the day)," he wrote on social media. "The world is a better place today then it was yesterday because of you ….. KEEP GOING."

Meanwhile, Adams tweeted a cryptic note last week, "Trust the process…"

