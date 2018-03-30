Thanksgiving Leftover Recipes

The Great Pumpkin Pancakes

? cup of unsalted butter - (1 ½ sticks)

1 ½ cups of all-purpose flour

? cup cornmeal

? cup plus 1 TBSP sugar

1 TBSP baking powder

1 tsp salt

2 tsp powdered ginger

2 tsp ground cinnamon

Pinch of ground clove

Pinch of ground allspice

2 large eggs

1 cup of canned pumpkin puree

1 ¾ cup whole milk

1. In a small saucepan melt ½ cup of the butter and set it aside to cool

2. In a large bowl mix the flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, salt, ginger, cinnamon, clove and allspice, then sift to combine thoroughly

3. In a separate mixing bowl beat the eggs and mix in the pumpkin puree. Blend thoroughly with a wooden spoon until smooth and combined. Slowly add the cooled butter. Add the milk

4. Add the pumpkin mixture to the dry ingredients and stir until just mixed

5. On a griddle or in a nonstick skillet melt 1 tablespoon of the butter over medium heat. Scoop ¼ to ½ cup of batter onto the surface and cook for about 1 minute or until small air holes appear on the surface of the pancake. Flip the pancake and cook for 1 minute more until cooked through. Repeat to cook the remaining pancakes adding more butter to the pan as needed.

Cranberry Butter

1 cup of butter, softened

1 cup of cranberry sauce

1. Combine ingredients and mix until well combined.

Turkey Hash

3 cups of cooked turkey, cubed

1 cup of white potato

1 cup of sweet potato

? cup of cooked beets (optional)

1 cup of onion, diced

3 TBSP of butter

Salt and pepper to taste

1. In a large skillet over medium-high heat melt butter until foamy

2. Add onion and sauté until softened

3. Add all other ingredients and cook until well browned

Turkey Shepherd's Pie

This is the most flexible recipe imaginable

Turkey

Leftover vegetables (potato, sweet potato, carrots, green beans, onions etc.)

Leftover gravy

Mashed potatoes

1. Use a 2 to 1 ratio of turkey to vegetables (use whatever leftover veggies you have)

2. Place turkey and mixed veggies in a casserole dish

3. Add turkey gravy to just cover the mixture

4. Top with mashed potatoes

5. Bake in 375 degree oven for 20 minutes

Stuffing Frittata

2 cups of sausage stuffing (or whatever stuffing you have left)

6 large eggs

3 tablespoons of milk

? cup of shredded cheese of your choice

Salt and pepper to taste

1. In 10-12 inch skillet over medium heat add stuffing. Break it up in the pan and allow to heat through 2-4 minutes.

2. Meanwhile combine eggs, milk, cheese, salt & pepper and whisk to combine

3. Add egg mixture to skillet and cook until bottom sets - about 3 minutes

4. Bake in 350 degree oven for approximately 15 minutes until cooked through and golden brown on top.

5. Slice in wedges and serve.

Turkey Chili

2 lb. cubed or shredded turkey

3 tbsp. oil

1 onion, sliced

2 cloves garlic, chopped

2 tsp. ground cumin

2 tsp. chili powder

2- 15 ounce cans of beans (black, kidney, navy or garbanzos work well)

14.5-oz. can diced tomatoes

Tortilla chips, shredded cheddar cheese and sour cream for garnish

1. Brown turkey in oil; add onion, garlic and spices and cook.

2. Add beans, tomatoes and 1 cup water; bring to boil.

3. Simmer until thick.

4. Serve in bowls and garnish with chips, cheese and sour cream