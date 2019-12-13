Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine’s mom says son has a ‘big heart,’ begs judge to 'have mercy' ahead of sentencing

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s mother is throwing a Hail Mary in an attempt to save her son before the rapper is sentenced.

Natividad Perez-Hernandez wrote in a letter to the court, “In the name of Lord Jesus Christ, have mercy on my son Daniel Hernandez,” using 6ix9ine’s legal name.

In Perez-Hernandez’s letter, the fraught mother described her son to be a religious follower and humble servant of the Lord as she shared the “Gummo” performer’s favorite bible passage, Psalm 121 -- “The Lord will keep you from all harm” -- in her message to Manhattan federal court judge Paul Engelmayer.

According to Page Six, the rapper’s mother also asked the court no to judge her son on the appearance of his heavily-tattooed face, but rather through Hernandez’s “immense and giving heart.”

“His public image and appearance does not reflect that heart he always had and still has,” she wrote. “He knows what it feels like to go to bed hungry. He knows the pain of loss and the suffering of depression. Danny knows what it’s like to want to help but not have the means to do it. He has vowed a life of humility and big-heartedness, despite his fame.”

The outlet reported Friday that Perez-Hernandez’s letter was one of about 30 filed to the court on the rapper’s behalf, pleading with Engelmayer for leniency ahead of the 23-year-old’s sentencing on Wednesday.

Additionally, Hernandez’s girlfriend, Rachel Wattley said even though she met the rapper only a few weeks before he was indicted on conspiracy and racketeering charges, she has remained by his side through the entire legal process.

“When I met Daniel Hernandez, he was nothing like how the internet portrayed him to be,” she wrote. “He was the total opposite. We are extremely optimistic that he will be able to show the change in him to anyone that matters, and to the entire world.”

Hernandez’s stout testimony led to the convictions of several of his associates, and prosecutors even urged the judge to go easy on Hernandez -- whom prosecutors deemed to be an “extraordinary” witness. For his federal cooperation, Hernandez could see as little as time served.

He was facing a minimum of 47 years in prison for his involvement in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods and several shooting incidents carried out by members of the crew in 2017 and 2018.