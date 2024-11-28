Taylor Swift receives apology after Billboard uses clip from video that depicted wax figure of her naked

Billboard on Thursday apologized over a video compilation of Taylor Swift that inadvertently showed a clip from a Kanye West video depicting a wax figure that looked like the pop singer naked in bed with him.

"We are deeply sorry to Taylor Swift and all of our readers and viewers that in a video celebrating Swift’s achievements, we included a clip that falsely depicted her," the magazine wrote on social media early Thanksgiving morning. "We have removed the clip from our video and sincerely regret the harm we caused with this error."

A community note on X about Billboard’s apology stated, "The clip stated by Billboard as being ‘falsely depicting’ was a video clip from Ye's ‘Famous’ music video. Portraying a naked Taylor Swift wax figure recreation, among other celebrity men and women, the music video was revenge porn. This is illegal in most U.S. states."

In his controversial and explicit 2016 music video "Famous," West not only depicted himself in bed with Swift, his now-ex-wife Kim Kardashian, now-President-elect Trump, Anna Wintour, Rihanna and others, he also claimed credit for Swift’s fame.

"I made that b---- famous," he raps in the song, also saying, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex."

The two musicians have had a fraught relationship for the last 15 years, since West interrupted the "Shake it Off" singer’s 2009 MTV Video Music Awards acceptance speech to suggest that Beyoncé deserved the award more than her.

Billboard had included its video montage, which was supposed to show Swift’s career highlights, on its Instagram page after naming her the second-greatest pop star of the 21st century. No. 1 will be revealed next week.

Several commenters wrote, "Apologize publicly to Taylor Swift," before the magazine added the mea culpa in a note on the same Instagram post.

A representative for Swift did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.