Taylor Swift wins big at AMAs, says she's busy rerecording all of her 'old music'

Taylor Swift isn't wasting a minute of her quarantine.

The bestselling artist, 30, confirmed on Sunday night, after winning her third consecutive artist of the year prize at the American Music Awards, that's she's busy re-recording her early music after her catalog was sold.

In a video that aired during Sunday's awards show, the pop star said “the reason I’m not there tonight is I’m actually rerecording all of my old music in the studio where we originally recorded it. So it’s been amazing. And I can’t wait for you to hear it."

Last year music manager Scooter Braun — who manages Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande — announced that his Ithaca Holdings company had acquired Big Machine Label Group, the home to Swift’s first six albums.

SCOOTER BRAUN REPORTEDLY SELLS TAYLOR SWIFT’S MASTERS FOR OVER $300M, STAR RESPONDS

This month Braun said he has sold the master rights to Swift’s first six albums to an investment company; Swift acknowledged the sale on social media and said she would not work with the new buyers because Braun was still involved.

Instead, she headed back to the studio.

Swift beat out Bieber, Post Malone and Roddy Ricch to win the top award. She also won favorite music video and favorite pop/rock female artist, winning three honors and tying Bieber, country duo Dan + Shay and The Weeknd for most wins Sunday.

The Weeknd, who has been announced as the 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show performer, also took home favorite soul/R&B male artist, favorite soul/R&B album for “After Hours" and favorite soul/R&B song for “Heartless."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

“The last time I received this award it was given to me by the late, great Prince," he said after winning favorite soul/R&B album. “And, you know, he’s the reason I get to constantly challenge the genre of R&B and yeah, I’d like to dedicate this to him."

Other winners included singer-rapper Doja Cat, who took home the prize for favorite new artist of the year and favorite soul/R&B female artist.

Dan + Shay beautifully performed “I Should Probably Go to Bed” and won favorite country duo or group, collaboration of the year and favorite country song for “10,000 Hours."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Megan Thee Stallion won favorite rap/hip-hop songs for “WAP" with Cardi B. Meanwhile, Dua Lipa won favorite pop/rock song and Becky G won favorite Latin female artist.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.