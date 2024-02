Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Despite her celebrity, Taylor Swift has been able to maintain some anonymity when it comes to her private life.

When the pop star started dating NFL stud Travis Kelce, showing up at his highly televised football games, the world thought they'd cracked into Swift's code.

However, Kansas City Chiefs defensive backs coach Dave Merritt is sharing how Swift was able to support Kelce without the public's knowledge in the beginning of their relationship.

"When she started to come around, it was privately. She was coming into the stadiums without people really knowing until the camera put, you know, a big spotlight on it," Merritt revealed on "The Sports Shop with Reese and K-Mac" show.

Swift was first spotted at Arrowhead Stadium during week 3 of the NFL season, when the Chiefs defeated the Chicago Bears.

In an interview with TIME last year, Swift disclosed the timeline of their relationship, admitting she and Kelce were already dating when the cameras caught her supporting him.

"By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple," Swift explained. "I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."

Cameras cut to Swift a significant number of times during that game.

Merritt touched upon the negative press Swift garnered throughout the season, sharing why he thought Swift was nothing but a positive influence for the Chiefs.

"Upon meeting her, I felt like she actually added to what it was that we were trying to do. Cause there were so many people that were hating the fact that she was being shown on the TV," he suggested. "You know what, you're a part of our family because you're now with Travis. So therefore, you're our little sister… whatever it may be. You're part of [the] family," he said.

"She actually affected the team in a positive way. It wasn’t a negative way," he added. "Everybody was excited that Travis was happy. So when my player, my brother, is happy beside me, that helps me and that encourages me and so Travis came in there a different man," he said of the tight end.

"So, she helped us," he said, before joking the "Bad Blood" singer had successfully won her first Super Bowl during her first season in the NFL.

Swift has noted in the past that her intention in attending games has never been to be on camera.

"I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in," she told TIME of photographers at the games. "There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once." Swift added, "I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and p---ing off a few dads, Brads and Chads."