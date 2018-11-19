Taylor Swift leaves Big Machine after more than a decade, signs with Republic Records, UMG: 'I'm ecstatic'

Taylor Swift has left Big Machine Records after more than a decade with the Scott Borchetta-led company.

The pop superstar announced on social media Monday that she is "ecstatic" to have signed with Republic Records and Universal Music Group.

"I'm ecstatic to announce that my musical home will be Republic Records and Universal Music Group," Swift wrote. "Over the years, Sir Lucian Grainge and Monte Lipman have been such incredible partners. It's so thrilling to me that they, and the UMG team, will be my label family moving forward. It's also incredibly exciting to know that I'll own all of my master recordings that I make from now on."

She continued, "It's really important to me to see eye to eye with a label regarding the future of our industry. I feel so motived by using new opportunities created by the streaming world and the ever changing landscape of our industry... I also feel strongly that streaming was founded on and continues to thrive based on the magic created by artists, writers and producers."

Borchetta, who discovered a then-14-year-old Swift after she moved to Nashville in 2004, did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment. Big Machine has yet to publicly comment on Swift's move.

The "Reputation" singer went on to thank Borchetta.

"I want to express my heartfelt thanks to Scott Borchetta for believing in me as a 14-year-old and for guiding me through over a decade of work that I will always be so proud of. I'm extremely grateful to get to do what I love, especially the people I've been fortunate enough to work with."

Swift, 28, concluded with a thank you to the "loyalty" of her fans.

"The best thing I've been lucky enough to receive is the dedication, trust and loyalty of the fans who have cared about the words and melodies I've written. my biggest goal moving forward is to make you proud. I'm so excited, I can't wait to show you what I'm making next," she wrote.