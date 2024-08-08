'Taxi' star Marilu Henner reflects on when the show changed her life forever

Marilu Henner is looking back on her career and the moment she realized her life had changed forever.

The actress, who skyrocketed to fame in "Taxi," was dating "Grease" star John Travolta when her "life changed on September 15, 1978."

"’Taxi’ went on the air three days earlier. I was in Europe with Johnny Travolta — we were dating," Henner explained during an interview with AARP.

'TAXI' CELEBRATES 45TH ANNIVERSARY: THE CAST THEN AND NOW

"I was walking down the street with the guys from ‘Taxi,’ and people were honking, yelling, ‘Hey Louie! Hey Nardo! Hey Banta,'" Henner said. Nardo was the last name of her character, and "Louie" and "Banta" referred to the characters of co-stars Danny DeVito and Tony Danza.

"We all looked around, and we all knew our lives had changed. It was such a powerful moment."

Henner earned five Golden Globe nominations for her portrayal of Elaine Nardo on "Taxi."

The show followed the lives of a group of cab drivers at the Sunshine Cab Company, all of whom were working there as they pursued their true passions.

The series aired for five seasons between 1978 and 1983 and helped launch the careers of many of its stars, including Danza, DeVito, Judd Hirsch, Jeff Conaway, Christopher Lloyd, Andy Kaufman and Carol Kane.

Henner noted the importance of the bonds created when filming a show like "Taxi" and said she's remained in close contact with her colleagues throughout the years.

"Everybody has an essence or filter through which they see their lives, and mine has always been family. Every group of people I’ve ever been close to, I turn into a family," she told the outlet.

"I’m still super close to my ‘Grease’ family and my ‘Chicago the Musical’ family and definitely my ‘Taxi’ family. During the pandemic, I started Zooms with the ‘Taxi’ gang, and we’re about to do our 21st. Nothing is better than friend maintenance."

Last year, the popular show celebrated its 45th anniversary. Some of the cast members reunited in May, and Lloyd shared the occasion with fans on social media, captioning his post, "What the hell is going on here? #taxi."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

'TAXI' CAST REUNITES 40 YEARS AFTER SHOW ENDS: 'WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON HERE?'

In 2022, Henner shared with Fox News Digital how she and Travolta became friends.

"I did the first national company of ‘Grease’ with him and then, right away, … we also did two movies, ‘Perfect’ and ‘Chains of Gold.’ And we hung out for many years as well," she said.

"The first day I met him, we connected right away. … He’s just very talented – crazy talented. You could tell, even at 18 years old, that he was going to be a star. He was just a special kind of talent and a really good person. … He’s an amazing human being."

When Henner was cast in the Chicago production of "Grease," the actress had no idea she would be making history.

The musical first began as a community theater production in a converted trolley barn. Not only did it launch the careers of several stars, but it also led to the 1978 film starring Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Henner previously told Fox News Digital she turned down a role in the "Grease" film.



"I was actually offered the film, but I couldn’t get stop dates for [another] film that I was doing at the time. But it’s great. I mean, it’s so different," Henner remarked.

"The film and the play are two completely different animals. The play is such an ensemble piece, and the movie is completely different. It’s definitely a star vehicle for John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.