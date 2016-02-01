Tanya Tucker on how prayer saved her from depression

Tanya Tucker is back in the spotlight after several years away from public life, and in a new interview with award-winning journalist Dan Rather, she reveals that her belief in the power of prayer helped her come back from a period of crippling clinical depression.

Tucker returned to recording and touring in 2015, and she admits that she went through a tough time after the deaths of her parents, as well as a cosmetic procedure that went terribly wrong.

“I probably spent half a million dollars on doctors,” she told Closer Weekly. “I took medications, did shock treatments and tried everything with the exception of being put into a straitjacket. And yet somewhere in the midst of all this, I cut 10 tracks for a new album!”

In an upcoming episode of Rather’s AXS TV show, "The Big Interview," Tucker reveals that prayer guided her through the darkest times.

“I think that’s probably what helped me the most, is, I went to a monastery right outside of Aspen, and I went really for my friend, who had breast cancer, and it had spread,” she says. “But she’s in remission now, and we’re so thankful for that. But she had went to this monastery where there’s 20 monks outside of Aspen, and I really connected with it. When you have 20 women praying, laying their hands on you and saying prayers or you, it’s pretty powerful. Very powerful. And I found some sort of a strength there. And I’m going back again this year.”

Tucker’s episode of "The Big Interview" is slated to premiere on AXS TV on Tuesday, Feb. 2.

