Sydney Leathers explains why she filmed a porno

Sydney Leathers has a simple reason for filming a porno: “Everyone already thought I did it so why not?”

That’s what the 23-year-old former Anthony Weiner sexting partner told FOX411 when asked why she changed her mind and filmed an adult flick.

News of her X-rated movie comes less than a week after Leathers spoke to us, and said she wasn’t making any moves to join the adult entertainment world.

Leather said she rejected Vivid’s offer to film a sex tape.

“They did offer, and I can’t say specifics, but they offered enough of money where this was something I considered. I wouldn’t do it now,” she said.

And we believed her.

