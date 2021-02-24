Stevie Wonder tells Oprah he's leaving US for Ghana -- permanently

Stevie Wonder has plans to move on.

The 70-year-old music icon recently opened up for an interview with Oprah Winfrey, where he revealed that he plans to permanently relocate to Ghana, a country in western Africa.

"I want to see this nation smile again and I want to see it before I leave ... to move to Ghana," the singer said in a clip published by Punch Newspapers. "Because I'm going to do that."

When asked by Winfrey if he's planning to move permanently, Wonder responded: "I am."

"I don't want to see my children's children's children have to say, 'Oh, please like me, please, please respect me, please know that I'm important, please value me,'" he explained.

In 1994, the "Superstition" singer told a Washington gathering of the International Association of African American Music that he had grown fond of Ghana while visiting.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, he said he feels that "there's more of a sense of community there."

Wonder was born in Michigan in 1950 and grew up to become a Motown music star and pioneer despite being blind.

For his work, he's earned 25 Grammys and 74 nominations total. He also won an Oscar and a Golden Globe for the song "I Just Called to Say I Love You," which was used in the film "The Woman in Red."

The star underwent a health ordeal a little over a year ago, telling viewers at a news conference last year that he was "blessed with a new kidney" in December 2019.

"Since I have been released from the hospital, the nurses have made sure I’ve taken my medicine on time and I’m going to do it for as long as I have to, even if it is the rest of my life. I feel great. My voice feels great," he said at the October conference, according to The Associated Press. "I feel like I’m about 40 right now and I just thank everyone for the prayers and the love."

He went on to assure his fans that he would let them know if there was anything to worry about, urging them not to listen to rumors.

"And for all of the people that have been listening to these rumors, listen, if I’m feeling some kind of way, I’ll let you know," he added. "We don’t want to have misinformation. I am alive and well."

