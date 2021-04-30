Steven Seagal lists bulletproof Arizona mansion for $3.4 million
The martial arts actor bought the property in 2010
Want to be "Hard to Kill"? Steven Seagal has put his bulletproof luxury mansion in Arizona on the market.
The "Under Siege" actor is listing the 9,000-square-foot home on 12 acres of land in the desert near Scottsdale for $3.4 million, according to The Los Angeles Times.
The custom-built modern compound is made of stone, copper, floor-to-ceiling bulletproof windows and features natural stone columns, a fireplace and skylights inside.
The five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath home also has a theater, atrium, infinity pool and lifesize samurai warrior statues. It sits inside a gated community with a guard, according to The Times.
Seagal has tried to sell the house several times since he bought the property in 2010 for $3.5 million.
He reportedly has several other homes, including in Los Angeles, Colorado and Louisiana.
Seagal is a martial artist predominately known for his 1980s and '90s action movies like "Above the Law," "Marked for Death" and "Out for Justice."