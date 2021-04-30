Steven Seagal lists bulletproof Arizona mansion for $3.4 million

Want to be "Hard to Kill"? Steven Seagal has put his bulletproof luxury mansion in Arizona on the market.

The "Under Siege" actor is listing the 9,000-square-foot home on 12 acres of land in the desert near Scottsdale for $3.4 million, according to The Los Angeles Times.

MANSION WHERE OREO'S WERE SAID TO BE CREATED LISTS FOR $15.9 MILLION

The custom-built modern compound is made of stone, copper, floor-to-ceiling bulletproof windows and features natural stone columns, a fireplace and skylights inside.

The five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath home also has a theater, atrium, infinity pool and lifesize samurai warrior statues. It sits inside a gated community with a guard, according to The Times.

Seagal has tried to sell the house several times since he bought the property in 2010 for $3.5 million.

He reportedly has several other homes, including in Los Angeles, Colorado and Louisiana.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Seagal is a martial artist predominately known for his 1980s and '90s action movies like "Above the Law," "Marked for Death" and "Out for Justice."