Steven Seagal Accuser Boasted 'I Can Manipulate Men'

The woman accusing Steven Seagal of treating her like a "sex toy" once appeared on an episode of "The Tyra Banks Show" -- where she claimed to be a "lipstick lesbian," who can "trick" men.

Back in 2009, Kayden Nguyen appeared in an episode titled "The Gay Kingdom" -- in which she bragged, "I can use my sex appeal to get any girl that I want and trick any guy to getting what I want."



As TMZ first reported, Kayden filed a lawsuit against Seagal claiming she took a job as his executive assistant ... but was instead treated like a sex servant.



Kayden's episode was taped on January 29, 2009 -- roughly one year before her alleged sexual encounters with Steven Seagal.



The 23-year-old former model claims she interviewed with Seagal last February for the position of executive assistant. Nguyen says she got the job, but when she showed up for work, she learned, "Mr. Seagal had been keeping two young female Russian 'Attendants' on staff who were available for his sexual needs 24 hours a day, 7 days a week."



Nguyen alleges in her suit, one of the 'Attendants' had recently quit and it was this job -- not executive assistant -- Seagal intended her to fill.



Nguyen claims the very first night on the job, Seagal treated her "as his sex toy." Nguyen says in the lawsuit Seagal, pushed his hands under her skirt, tried fondling her breasts and forced his hand down her pants.



Nguyen says she complained the next morning -- unclear to whom -- but nothing was done.



Nguyen says the next day Seagal did it again, sexually assaulting her and forcing her to consume illegal pills. And she says there were other sexual assaults that followed.



According to the suit, Seagal said, "My wife wouldn't mind if you and I had a sexual relationship."



Nguyen is suing for more than a million bucks.



Seagal's lawyer, Marty Singer, responded to the lawsuit this way: "The lawsuit filed by Kayden Nguyen against Steven Seagal is a ridiculous and absurd claim by a disgruntled ex-employee who was fired for using illegal narcotics." Singer says the suit is a "complete fabrication without a scintilla of truth" and he's confident it will be dismissed.

FULL COVERAGE: Click here to read more from TMZ.