Steven Seagal accused of telling actress to sit on his face in 1991

Former action star Steven Seagal is being accused by an unnamed Hollywood executive for sexually harassing her on the set of his 1991 movie, “Out for Justice,” Page Six reported Friday.

The executive was reportedly a young actress at the time and said Seagal lured her into his trailer for a “costume change” and later propositioned her over the phone, saying, “You are not comfortable sitting on my face for an hour?”

The allegations join a growing list of industry leaders in Hollywood being accused of sexual harassment, most notably Kevin Spacey and former super-producer Harvey Weinstein. This is not the first time Seagal has been accused of inappropriate behavior, the report said.

The woman alleges that Seagal, who was married at the time, would check out new actresses.

“Moments later, a wardrobe assistant led me to Steven’s personal trailer, to his bedroom, and asked me to change into a corset. Then, Steven opened the door [and] tried to barge in. I said, ‘Excuse me, I am changing in here,’ but he insisted, ‘I need to see what you look like.’ I told him that I wasn’t comfortable and began screaming for the wardrobe person. He just smirked and said, ‘It’s OK, I like nice girls, too,’” she said.

Page Six report that the actress said, “I told him, ‘You’re married,’ and he just said, ‘Ah, you are no fun.’ I worked for two weeks, then they let me go. If I’d gone to the hotel room and slept with him I would have had a much better role.”