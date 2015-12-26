Steve Harvey posts funny holiday tweet following Miss Universe flub

Steve Harvey might have majorly messed up with his now infamous flub during the 2015 Miss Universe pageant, but the comedian proved that his sense of humor is still intact.



The "Family Feud" host shared a holiday greeting to Facebook on Friday. The photo shows Harvey flashing a peace sign while holding a cigar in his mouth, but there's one odd thing about the message -- it's not exactly for Dec 25.

“Merry Easter y’all!” he wrote, followed by three Christmas tree emojis.

Harvey made headlines after he accidentally declared Miss Colombia, Ariadna Gutierrez, the Miss Universe winner instead of Miss Philippines, Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach. The big mistake created a firestorm on social media, resulting in some pretty epic memes, including one shared by none other than Justin Bieber.

As many of his fans wrote: Well played, Harvey. Well played.