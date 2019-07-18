Stephen Colbert mocks Eric Trump's physical appearance in harsh monologue

Late night host Stephen Colbert attacked Eric Trump's physical appearance on Wednesday after the president's son defended his father on "Fox & Friends."

"Perhaps the dullest knife in the Republican drawer is (a) presidential son and man who has got big gums and he cannot lie," Colbert said while an image of the younger Trump appeared on the screen.

After his show aired the clip, it then showed Colbert with his upper lip raised to reveal his front teeth. "95 percent is behind my dad, okay?" Colbert said, mocking Trump.

Trump had told "Fox & Friends" that 95 percent of Americans supported his father on certain issues.

"You better check my math," Colbert said, continuing to mock Trump. "He lost the popular vote, okay? Lowest approval rating of all time and... it's a bunny! Hi, Mr. Bunny!" Colbert said, as he held up two fingers. "Dad, can I keep him? Wait, come back, come back Mr. Bunny!" Colbert continued in an apparent attempt to suggest Eric Trump was easily distracted.

This was just the latest attack Colbert lobbed at the president but on Wednesday, he also took a shot at one of the president's favorite targets: CNN.

His show compiled a video mocking CNN's preview for the next Democratic debates. The mock preview joked about CNN picking candidates based on goofy processes like whether photos of them stuck to CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer's chest.

“Will it be Wolf Blitzer slathered in honey and rolled in candidate photographs? Whoever sticks to his chest is on the first night, on his a-- the second,” the narrator said.

It also showed CNN host Chris Cuomo sitting on a nest of eggs. “The order they hatch is the order they’re drawn,” he said.