Stephen Colbert on Democrats retaking control of the House: 'They can now open investigations into the President'

"Late Show" host Stephen Colbert used his opening monologue Tuesday evening to discuss the midterm elections, including how Democrats reclaimed control of the House of Representatives after eight years out of power.

"That’s the first news of the evening…they can now open investigations into the President and we can finally find out if Donald Trump has ever done anything unethical,” Colbert, 54, stated according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Per the outlet, the late-night host also brought up how Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, won a second term on Tuesday defeating Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke.

"By not being Ted Cruz, Beto is still a winner," Colbert said.

On Tuesday, Democrats reclaimed control of the House of Representatives after eight years out of power, Fox News projects, dealing a major setback to President Trump's legislative agenda -- but Republicans were able to expand their narrow Senate majority and, with it, the ability to confirm crucial judicial nominees.

The split decision on Capitol Hill follows one of the most intense and chaotic midterm campaign seasons in recent memory, in which President Trump barnstormed the country for GOP candidates and powerful Democrats including predecessor Barack Obama did the same for the other side.

