Stars who got married in 2021

From 'Bad Boys for Life’ star Alexander Ludwig to 'American Idol' alum Kat Luna, these stars have all wed in 2021

By Andy Sahadeo | Fox News
    ‘American Idol’ alums Kat Luna and Alex Garrido tied the knot in early January, as confirmed by Luna’s Instagram. Taking to Instagram on Jan. 16, Luna shared a wedding picture of the two from Cactus Creek Barn while writing, 'OFFICIALLY MR [and] MRS GEORGIA' — referring to Garrido’s stage name of Alex Georgia.(Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images)

    ‘Bad Boys for Life’ star Alexander Ludwig eloped with Lauren Dear after being engaged for one month. ‘Life is too short And i didnt want to spend another day without calling this beautiful woman my wife,’ Ludwig wrote in a Jan. 3 Instagram post. ‘Of course when things settle down we will have a proper celebration with our friends and family but for now- the love of my life, our dog yam, a yurt on a mountain top in the middle of nowhere sounded like the perfect beginning.’(Jerod Harris/Getty Images for MGM Television)

    Runaway June vocalist Jennifer Wayne wed Austin Moody in early January and took many safety precautions in light of COVID-19 during their ‘very small’ wedding ceremony. ‘We are taking COVID very seriously and have requested that all of the guests receive a recent COVID test before attending,’ the couple revealed to People magazine prior to their wedding. ‘We are having the ceremony outdoors with plenty of room to social distance.’(Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for ACM)

