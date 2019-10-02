Stacey Dash's husband bails her out of jail after arrest on domestic battery charges

Stacey Dash apparently has a forgiving fourth husband.

Jeffrey Marty bailed Dash, 52, out of the Land-O-Lakes Detention Facility on Monday morning, according to court documents obtained by Page Six.

The "Clueless" actress and outspoken conservative was arrested over the weekend for alleged domestic battery.

Pasco County Sheriff's Department officers responded to a call to Dash and Marty's home in New Port Richey, Fla., at 7:45 p.m. on Sunday.

A police report indicated that Dash allegedly pushed, slapped and scratched Marty, an attorney, during an argument.

A rep for Dash told Fox News in a statement Tuesday, "No charges were pressed by her husband, however, deputies arrested Ms. Dash peacefully, as a formality.

"Ms. Dash's husband appeared in court today, September 30th, on her behalf and Ms. Dash was released from the Land O’ Lakes detention facility. No further legal action is pending.

"The marital dispute, while personal and unfortunate, has since been blown out of proportion. An earlier report on TMZ.com said her manager told TMZ that she was attacked by her husband — both the source's relationship to Ms. Dash and the events of the evening were misrepresented.

"Ms. Dash is a domestic abuse survivor from a previous relationship and has championed for other abuse victims to speak up. The untruthfulness being reported saddens Ms. Dash and her family — no further comments will be made and we ask that Ms. Dash and her family's privacy will be respected."

Dash reportedly was the one who made the call to police, alleging that Marty put her in a chokehold while she argued with his teenage daughter.