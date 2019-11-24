'Sopranos' convention in New Jersey brings tracksuits, old cast members and a tribute to James Gandolfini

At least 10,000 fans of "The Sopranos" packed the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J., on Saturday for the first SopranosCon celebrating the 20th anniversary of the iconic HBO show.

The fans, many dressed in tracksuits and bathrobes, were greeted by more than 54 actors from the 1999-2007 show, including Tony Sirico (Paulie Walnuts); Vincent Pastore (Big P----); and Kathrine Narducci, (Charmaine Bucco), NorthJersey.com reported.

A large mural of series star James Gandolfini (Tony Soprano) hung over the convention and his widow, Deborah Lin, came to pay tribute to her late husband who died of a heart attack at age 51 in 2013.

“It’s overwhelming," Lin told NJ.com. “We’re really touched. The fans are so generous. They say it’s a community. It’s nice to see that everyone cares about and is passionate about something they recognize. Hopefully, it will live on for another 20 years."

Gandolfini's son, Michael, is set to star as a younger Tony Soprano in a prequel movie scheduled for next September, titled "The Many Saints of Newark."

“It’s not about the whacking, not about the hitting, not about the Mafiosi, not the card games. It’s about when Tony comes home and A.J. had a bad report card. It’s about the day in, day out of everything,” gold tracksuit-wearing fan Drew Jones who flew in from Chicago for the convention told NorthJersey.com. “It’s about the banal of life.”

The convention was started by three fans: Joe Fama, Danny Trader and Michael Mota.

“This event will be an experience no true fan will want to miss,” Fama told WBOC-TV of Salisbury, Md., in August. “We have spent years designing sets, exhibits, and more for this event. There will certainly be something for everyone.”

The convention concludes Sunday.