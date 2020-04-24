‘Sopranos’ prequel movie’s release postponed until 2021: report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Bada bummer!

Fans of “The Sopranos” will be disappointed to learn they’ll have to wait a little longer for the long-awaited prequel movie based on the TV mob series.

“The Many Saints of Newark,” originally planned to hit theaters in September, has now been delayed until 2021, NJ.com reported.

The reason: the coronavirus outbreak, which has caused a lot of Hollywood rescheduling because of closed theaters.

The film’s new release date is March 12 next year, according to an Instagram post by Michael Gandolfini, the 20-year-old son of the late James Gandolfini, who starred as Tony Soprano from 1999 to 2007. (The elder Gandolfini died suddenly in 2013 at age 51.)

“If the Sopranos believe in anything, it’s that family comes first,” Gandolfini wrote. “Few more months of waiting to make sure you and yours are safe. Much love. March 12, 2021."

The post included a photo from the film set.

Michael Gandolfini is one of the cast members in the forthcoming film, which takes place in the 1960s, prior to the time period covered by the TV series, according to reports. He’ll play a younger version of his father’s character.

Other members of the film’s cast include “Goodfellas” star Ray Liotta and “The Departed” star Vera Farmiga.

The film was shot last year at various sites in New Jersey, NJ.com reported.

