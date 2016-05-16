Sofia Vergara shares first photo of Joe Manganiello since health scare

Looks like Joe Manganiello is doing okay!

On Sunday, Sofia Vergara shared the first pic of her handsome husband since his recent health troubles, captioning the sweet shot of her hugging Manganiello, “Afternoon tea."

WATCH: Joe Manganiello Breaks Silence After Hospitalization Reports, Pays Tribute to Doris Roberts

Earlier this month, the 43-year-old "Modern Family" star shared an update with ET after Manganiello pulled out of an April charity event due to a “health issue.”

“He's OK,” Vergara explained at Modern Family’s ATAS Emmy Event. “He had a little problem, but now he's good.”

TMZ reported at the time that the "Magic Mike XXL" star was hospitalized to have his appendix removed and said that doctors called Manganiello’s condition “extremely serious.” The actor also had to bow out of History Channel's Navy SEAL drama series, "Six."

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's Romantic, Luxurious Honeymoon

While Manganiello has kept mum on the issue, he did post one cryptic tweet on April 17 which read simply, “I love my wife.”

“I'm always very special with him, so it must have been one of my normal days,” Vergara responded at the time with a laugh. “That's how I am.”

WATCH: Sofia Vergara Shares Update on Joe Manganiello's Health: 'He's Doing Great'