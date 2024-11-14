Sofia Richie says 5-month-old baby has real phone

Sofia Richie’s daughter is 5 months old, going on 15 years old.

The 26-year-old daughter of Lionel Richie revealed in a podcast episode released Wednesday that her little girl has her own cellphone.

"Eloise has a little baby phone that we like to text – or I like to text. And I say ‘Good morning, Eloise,’ and Sofia responds usually," friend Jake Shane said on his "Therapuss" podcast while interviewing Richie.

Richie explained that whoever is taking care of the 5-month-old at that moment "gets the phone."

Shane said he texted, "’Eloise! Do you mind if I talk about how perfect you are on my podcast today with your mom?’" showing the actual text.

"And she said ‘No, Keep my name out of your mouth,'" he joked of the responding text, which was written by a friend watching Eloise. "And I said, ‘Eloise, excuse me?’ And she said, ‘I hate you,’ and I said, ‘OK, Eloise.’"

"We had a talk," Richie joked.

"Eloise has a little bit of an attitude," Shane answered, "but you are the best mother in the whole world."

Later in the podcast, Richie talked about being a new mom, saying "my life makes sense now."

"I’ve never loved anything more in my life, and I’m obsessed with her," she added. "She’s perfect, and I’ve lost 50 pounds." Richie said later that she had gained more than 60 pounds during her pregnancy.

Richie and Atlantic Records CEO husband Elliot Grainge welcomed Eloise, their first baby, last May.

She added that her nicknames for Eloise include "Bug," "Ellabean," "Ellabug" and "Ellie."

While joking that he does not think he will have kids until he is 60 because he wants to "live my life," Shane added that he has been having a recurring dream that "Eloise hates me."

"I had a dream the other night, and dare I say it’s recurring, that Eloise legitimately hates me and every time I pick her up she hysterically cries and I have to hand her back and she hates me."

However, he added, "It couldn’t be further from the truth."