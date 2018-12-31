Snoop Dogg seeks to help rehome dog that was abandoned just before Christmas

Snoop Dogg has offered an abandoned pup a new home after seeing heartbreaking CCTV footage of it being dumped in the street.

The rapper wants to welcome the Staffordshire Bull Terrier also named Snoop into his LA mansion after it was cruelly dumped and left to die in Stoke-on-Trent just days before Christmas.

Pet-lovers from all over the country have been in touch with the RSPCA offering the pooch a new home, with the hip hop star among those wanting to adopt it.

He told the Daily Star: "It is heartbreaking. There is always room for another dog in Casa de Snoop. If he really needed a home then he has one with us, but I don’t think there is going to be any shortage of loving homes after all the exposure he has got."

Snoop was touched after watching footage released by the RSPCA of Snoop's evil owner getting out of a parked silver car with the pup and a dog bed.

The puppy excitedly runs across the road wagging his tail before the owner drops the dog bed on the pavement and unclips Snoop from his lead.

Shockingly, the man then runs back to his car and drives off as the confused dog jumps up at the car windows.

The charity has since launched an investigation to find the unknown owner, who ditched the staffie in Stoke-on-Trent.

Snoop was found an hour later and taken to vets where the RSPCA was contacted.

Veterinarian staff gave him the name Snoop and looked after him after he was discovered sitting in his bed by the road.

RSPCA inspector Natalie Perehovsky told Good Morning Britain last week: "This is heartbreaking, it's the way he runs after the owner — he clearly loved who was there.

"He was obviously distressed.

"I don't know what was going through their mind when they did that.

"It could be the expense, it could be family changes, there's hundreds of reasons.

"But there's places that help people, you can take him to charities or dog homes.

"There's no excuse."

