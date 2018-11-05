‘SNL’s Davidson improvised ‘whatever’ comment about Navy SEAL: report

Pete Davidson, the ‘Saturday Night Live’ actor who joked that a former Navy SEAL’s eye patch made him look like a “hit man in a porno movie” reportedly improvised the last couple of lines of the attempt at laughter.

TMZ, citing sources, said the line about Texas Republican congressional hopeful, Dan Crenshaw, looking like a hitman was written into the script. But Davidson added the part about his injury on his own.

Davidson stirred up controversy during SNL's "Weekend Update" when he said Crenshaw's photo was "kinda cool," but that viewers might be "surprised he's a congressional candidate from Texas and not a hitman in a porno movie." He added, "I'm sorry, I know he lost his eye in the war or whatever."

Crenshaw wears an eyepatch because he was badly wounded during his third tour in Afghanistan as a Navy SEAL.

The National Republican Congressional Committee tweeted Sunday morning that Davidson and NBC "should immediately apologize to Dan and to the millions of veterans and military families who tune in every weekend — because they're not laughing."

But Crenshaw backed away from demanding an apology from either Davidson or NBC. He said the "real atrocity" was Davidson's attempt at a joke, which he called "not funny" and "mean-spirited."

The comedian has not yet responded to the criticism.

