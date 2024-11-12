‘SNL’ star says Elon Musk made her cry with rude behavior on-set

"Saturday Night Live" star Chloe Fineman is airing out her issues with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, accusing the South African businessman of thoughtless behavior on-set back in 2021, when he hosted the show.

The comedian, known for her spot-on impressions of celebrities, including Nicole Kidman, Britney Spears and Jennifer Coolidge, said in a since-deleted video that Musk made her "burst into tears" during his controversial stint as host.

Fineman, who joined the show in 2019 and became a permanent fixture in 2021, opened up about her personal experience with Musk after he dissed "SNL" on his social media platform, X.

"OK, I just saw some news article about Elon Musk being like, butthurt about ‘SNL’ and his impression," she said in the since-deleted video. "But I'm like, you're clearly watching the show. Like, what are you talking about?"

On Saturday, veteran "SNL" star Dana Carvey impersonated Musk in a cold open, much to Musk's chagrin.

"SNL has been dying slowly for years, as they become increasingly out of touch with reality," Musk wrote in part on X, later responding to a user who asked him how he liked Carvey's impersonation of him with "Dana Carvey just sounds like Dana Carvey."

Fineman countered Musk's disdain with a jarring revelation about his behavior back in 2021.

"And I'm like, you know what, I'm gonna come out and say, at long last, that I'm the cast member that he made cry. And he's the host that made someone cry. Maybe there's others but I saw some articles and stuff and I was like, ‘I"m not gonna say anything.’ But I'm like, no. If you’re gonna go on your platform and be rude. Like, guess what? You made I, Chloe Fineman, burst into tears because I stayed up all night writing this sketch," she said.

Fineman was likely referencing fellow cast member Bowen Yang's statements on "Watch What Happens Live!" over the summer, when he was asked to detail the worst host behavior he witnessed on set.

"This man who - this person, this host, made multiple cast members cry on Wednesday during the, before the table read, because he hated the ideas," Yang remarked.

"I was so excited," Fineman continued in her video. "I came in, I asked if you had any questions, and you stared at me like you were firing me from Tesla and were like, ‘It’s not funny.'"

"I waited for you to be like, ‘Ha-ha [just kidding].' No! Then you started pawing through my script, like flipping each page being like, ‘I didn’t laugh - I didn't laugh once. Not one time.' Cut to, the sketch made it on and it was like fine, and I actually had a really good time and I thought you were really funny in it, but, you know, have a little manners here, sir," she said.

Musk responded to a post on X that shared the video, writing, "Frankly, it was only on the Thursday before the Saturday that ANY of the sketches generated laughs. I was worried. I was like damn my SNL appearance is going to be so f---ing unfunny that it will make a crackhead sober!! But then it worked out in the end."

Representatives for both Fineman and Musk did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.