‘SNL’ posts Dianne Feinstein spoof after meeting with children over Green New Deal

“Saturday Night Live” on Sunday posted a video that was cut from this weekend’s show due to reported time constraints that pokes fun at Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s recent interaction with a group of kids who tried to school her on climate change.

In one of the "outtakes," Cecily Strong, the actress portraying the California senator, tells a group of students that she is going to close her eyes and stick out her hand and then “you kids are going to give me $93 trillion.”

One child responds, “We don’t have any money,” to which the senator replies, “Oh, you don’t? Then we all loose,” and laughs. Another student holds up a drawing that urges her cooperation. The senator says, “Oh, is that a poster? Then I’m convinced!”

CAL THOMAS: DIANNE FEINSTEIN IS RIGHT (AND THAT'S A SENTENCE I NEVER THOUGHT I'D WRITE)

The spoof was in response to the 85-year-old’s recent interaction with a group of children—the Sunrise Movement-- who asked her to support the Green New Deal.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You know what’s interesting about this group?," Feinstein said, in an interaction that was captured on video. "I’ve been doing this for 30 years. I know what I’m doing.

“You come in here, and you say it has to be my way or the highway. I don’t respond to that,” Feinstein continued. “I’ve gotten elected, I just ran. I was elected by almost a million-vote plurality. And I know what I’m doing. So you know, maybe people should listen a little bit.”