‘Sister Wives’ star Janelle Brown says she’s ‘at her wit’s end’ with plural marriage in Season 16

Kody Brown is being faced with more marital woes.

The patriarch and his four wives are returning for Season 16 of "Sister Wives" where they will continue to chronicle their ongoing family drama.

On Tuesday, TLC released a teaser clip that shows the women quarantining separately from each other during the coronavirus pandemic while the 52-year-old travels back and forth between houses. According to the outlet, the new season will follow the family’s move to Flagstaff, Arizona.

"When it comes to the COVID virus, I’m not willing to gamble a family member’s life," said the Wyoming native, as quoted by Us Weekly. "I’m the only one that’s going from home to home."

The wives felt differently.

"I don’t know if Kody even wants to see everybody all together again," said Christine. "Maybe he’s fine just living separately."

The 49-year-old admitted that she wanted to move back to Utah.

"Why would I want to live on the same property with a dysfunctional marriage, where right over there he’s got a full functioning marriage?" she said during a confessional interview. "Who would ever want to live like that?"

The outlet noted that Janelle, like the other wives, isn’t pleased with Brown’s quarantine arrangement.

"I’m at my wit’s end with this whole bulls—t stuff," she said.

As for Brown, he’s upset with Robyn, who has seemingly taken charge during the ordeal.

"It’s pissing me off [that the other wives are] looking to Robyn, like, for some kind of approval," he said. "I don’t have a head wife in this family."

Robyn, 43, said she felt like "the foundation that our family was built on is, like, crumbling."

Wife Meri previously confessed that her plural marriage to Brown is "dead."

"The relationship between he and I, it’s gone," she said in a "Sister Wives" episode back in February. "It’s dead. It’s over."

In March, the 50-year-old told People magazine that her relationship with Brown has changed over the past decade since the TLC reality TV series premiered and that she was committed to working through their issues.

"I think that all relationships, you know, have issues that they have to work through," Meri explained. "And I think that’s just kind of where we’re at right now. For me personally, I’m not one that’s going to give up."

"I’m just going to keep at it, you know?" she continued. "Ebb and flows in the relationship… I think that’s just kind of normal."

In the series, Brown acknowledged he only saw Meri "once in a blue moon."

Brown and Meri tied the knot in 1990. Three years later, the couple welcomed sister wife Janelle into their plural marriage, followed by Christine in 1994. Robyn joined the family as a fourth wife in 2010.

Brown was only legally married to Meri. However, Meri agreed to divorce Brown so he could tie the knot with Robyn in 2014. That legal change would allow Robyn’s three children from a previous marriage to access the same benefits as the rest of Brown’s children.

Brown said he considers himself to be "spiritually" married to his four wives. The family shares a combined 18 children.

"Sister Wives" aims to show how Brown and his family navigate life in a world that seems to shun their lifestyle. The series has been airing since 2010.

Being married to more than one person, or bigamy, is illegal across the United States. The law in Mormon-heavy Utah is considered stricter because of a unique provision that bars married people from living with a second "spiritual spouse."

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints abandoned polygamy in 1890 and strictly prohibits it today. The Browns consider themselves to be fundamentalist Mormons.

Back in 2019, Brown told Fox News that the family has agreed on not considering a fifth wife anytime soon.

"We really took the fifth wife thing off the table a long time ago," said Brown. "And because we don’t want to snub the concept, we’ve always sort of been very casually dismissing it, and I think that’s one reason the question keeps coming up. But it’s technically been off the table as long as we’ve done the show."

Season 16 of "Sister Wives" premieres on Sunday, November 21, at 10 p.m. ET.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto and The Associated Press contributed to this report.