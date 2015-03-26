'Sister Wives' Family: Bigamy Law Hurting, Not Helping

Cable television's polygamous "Sister Wives" family is telling a federal judge in Utah how much they've been hurt by the threat of prosecution under the state's bigamy law.

Kody Brown and his wives write in new court papers that they've lost jobs, were forced to move to Nevada and suffered harm to their reputations after police launched an investigation last year.

The Browns are featured on the TLC program "Sister Wives."

They filed a lawsuit in July challenging Utah's bigamy statute. The suit filed in U.S. District Court in Salt Lake City contends the state unfairly applies the law to polygamists.

State prosecutors have said it is unlikely Brown or his wives would actually be charged with the third-degree felony.

State attorneys have asked a federal judge to dismiss the lawsuit.