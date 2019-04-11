‘Sister, Sister’s’ Jackée Harry claims Eartha Kitt slapped her over alleged affair with late icon’s boyfriend

Jackée Harry is opening up about an alleged altercation with Eartha Kitt over the late singer’s boyfriend.

The “Sister, Sister” actress, 62, revealed the news in a tweet on Wednesday after she was asked, “What’s the most surreal encounter you’ve had with someone famous?”

Harry responded, claiming that: “Eartha Kitt slapped the f--- outta me! She thought I was sleeping with her boyfriend.. which I was, but I didn’t know he was taken. 😩💔”

The “Paynes” actress’ shocking admission quickly spurred reactions from fans who expressed their surprise at Harry’s revelation.

“I'm just shook at the fact there's a man with enough juice to successfully holla at Jackée Harry and Eartha Kitt,” one Twitter user wrote, to which Harry responded, “He didn’t just eat the groceries, he restocked the shelves.”

The comedian has yet to publicly release the identity of the mystery man, but when further pressed about the man in question, noted that: “He was a dual piano ‘playa.’ We didn’t know he was going to tickle both of our keys."

Known most notably for her role as Lisa Landry on the '90s sitcom, Harry confirmed to Steve Harvey last year that a reboot for the classic comedy is in the works.

“Yeah, it’s happening!” a jovial Harry confirmed when asked about the ongoing rumors. “I’m excited. Tia and Tamera [Mowry] … my babies, too. They won’t leave me alone. I can’t get rid of none of these women!” she joked.

However, after Harry’s confirmation, co-star Tia Mowry announced that there was “no new news to report” regarding a potential reboot.

“Hey guys! Been seeing loads of tweets about the Sister, Sister, reunion,” Mowry tweeted at the time. “I hate to say it, but I have no NEW news to report to you. Sis and I have been trying to get this going as we still are, BUUUT no NEW news. Trust, you will hear it from us first if it’s a solid go:)”

“Sister, Sister” premiered in 1994 and ended in 1999 after six seasons.