Singer Jackson Browne says he's tested positive for coronavirus: report

Singer-songwriter Jackson Browne says he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Browne, 71, best known for the 1977 song “Running on Empty,” revealed his medical condition to Rolling Stone magazine.

He said he started feeling ill in recent weeks and got tested after he developed a cough and a slight fever. He has since been recuperating at his home in Los Angeles.

“My symptoms are really pretty mild, so I don’t require any kind of medication and certainly not hospitalization or anything like that,” he told the magazine.

Browne said he thinks he may have caught the virus during a trip to New York City for the recent Love Rocks NYC benefit concert at the Beacon Theater in Manhattan. He told Rolling Stone that “several people” linked to the show have also tested positive but didn’t identify them.

“Now, I wish I hadn’t gone to New York and done this benefit,” he said. “I think to myself, ‘How much simpler would it have been had I just called in and said, ‘No, I’m not going to travel on a cross-country flight and spend two days in New York with all these people that are singing all over the country.’”

Browne said he has been at home for about 10 days.

“I feel lucky that I’m not really badly affected. I guess I’ve got a really strong immune system,” he said.

In Monday, Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, told reporters that the New York City metro area has an infection rate of 1 in 1,000 for coronavirus, the highest in the nation. She said social distancing and self-isolation are particularly important for people in the New York area, or for those who’ve recently traveled to the New York area.