Halsey shared that she's "lucky to be alive," revealing she's been battling an illness.

The 29-year-old musician didn't share many details about her illness in videos posted to her Instagram account, where she has 31.3 million followers.

"I feel like an old lady," Halsey said in the first video, while rubbing her legs in apparent pain. "I told myself I’m giving myself two more years to be sick. At 30, I’m having a rebirth, and I’m not gonna be sick. And I’m gonna look super hot and have lots of energy. And I’m just gonna get to redo my 20s in my 30s."

Halsey used the social media post to announce her new album and share with fans that she released a brand-new song.

"long story short, i’m Lucky to be alive," she captioned the post. "short story long, i wrote an album. it begins with The End. out now."

While no details on the singer's illness were shared, Halsey made donations to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society as well as the Lupus Research Alliance with the launch of her new single, according to a press release.

The new album is a follow-up to her fourth studio album, 2021’s "If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power," produced by Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

Halsey has shared her health issues with fans in the past.

In 2022, Halsey shared on social media that she had been diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren’s syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome – known as MCAS – and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, known as POTS.

Halsey began receiving recognition as a musician in 2014 and signed with Astralwerks that year. She released her first studio album, "Badlands," in 2015.

Before her success in the music industry, Halsey was homeless and previously admitted she almost resorted to sex work to make ends meet.

"When I was living in New York, I was a teenager. My friends were picking out decorations for their dorms, and I was debating on whether or not I should let a stranger inside of me so I could pay for my next meal," she said at the Ending Youth Homelessness: A Benefit for My Friend's Place gala in 2019.

"It wasn't because I did something bad. It wasn't because something was wrong with me and it wasn't because my parents didn't love me – because they did very much," she said. "But a series of unfortunate circumstances led me to be in that position, and it can happen to absolutely anyone."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.