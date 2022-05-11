Halsey reveals health diagnosis after giving birth: ‘I was really sick’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Halsey is giving their fans a health update.

On Tuesday, the Grammy-nominated artists who goes by she/they pronouns, took to their Instagram Story and said, "Obviously my health has changed a lot since I got pregnant and gave birth. I started getting really, really, really, sick… I was hospitalized for anaphylaxis, a few times, and I had some other stuff going on."

In their videos, Halsey shared that they've been recently diagnosed with Sjogren’s syndrome, Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, MCAS (Mast Cell Activation Syndrome) and POTS (postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome), in addition to endometriosis, which they were previously diagnosed with.

"I’ve been looking for answers to the root cause of some of these things, which may be an autoimmune disease," they continued. "And I know I’ve had autoimmune issues for most of my life, especially having endometriosis."

In their video, Halsey noted that "a lot of you guys have been wondering what's going on with my health and some of you saw a TikTok yesterday basically confirming that I'm allergic to literally everything."

Halsey’s "Love and Power" tour is set to begin in June. In their videos, the artist assured their fans that they are still planning on completing the scheduled show dates, stating they're "confident that I’ll be able to do it in a way that’s healthy, where I can perform my best for all of you."

They added: "I don’t want anybody to be worrying. I’m on a treatment plan right now." They noted that they're "really excited."

Halsey has been very open in the past about their health care battles.

In April 2018, the star revealed that at 23, they considered freezing their eggs due to their endometriosis diagnosis, which could lead to infertility.

"When I tell people that, they’re like, ‘You’re 23, why do you need to do that? Why do you need to freeze your eggs?’" they said on an episode of the "Doctors."

"Doing an ovarian reserve is important to me because I’m fortunate enough to have that as an option, but I need to be aggressive about protecting my fertility, about protecting myself."

Halsey welcomed their first child with screenwriter Alev Aydin in July 2021. It was not disclosed if the songwriter decided to freeze their eggs.