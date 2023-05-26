Shock-rocker not to blame in Evan Rachel Wood custody battle, ex says: 'Nothing to do with' Marilyn Manson

EXCLUSIVE - Jamie Bell, ex-husband of actress Evan Rachel Wood, declared in court her behavior toward their young son, Jack, "truly alarming," and refuted claims that alleged threats from goth rock star Marilyn Manson were central to the pair's custody battle.

Wood and Bell had been fighting over the custody of their son when reports Thursday broke that Wood had "handed over" primary custody to Bell, citing fears that Manson, her ex-fiancé, was threatening her and her son.

But a declaration by Bell filed in court, obtained first by Fox News Digital, reveals that Bell wanted "the Court to know that Evan's recent behavior with Jack is truly alarming." Bell indicated that Wood was "feeding" false information about Manson to the child.

A person close to Manson told Fox News Digital, "Evan is blaming Manson to cover up the fact that she’s an unfit mother. She didn’t give up custody. She lost it and, it has nothing to do with Manson."

MARILYN MANSON LAWSUIT CLAIMS AGAINST EVAN RACHEL WOOD TOSSED IN COURT

Wood, who lives in Tennessee, had been allegedly keeping the boy away from Los Angeles, where Bell lives, because, she claims, she is a key witness in an investigation into abuse by Manson, who's real name is Brian Warner. The Frozen II actress has also claimed that Manson said he would 'f**k' her young son. Manson has denied all claims.

Bell stated in a declaration document, however, that, "Evan's initial contention as to why she failed to return Jack to California was because she says she is involved in a high-profile investigation regarding supposed abuse by Brian. I have nothing to do with this investigation but Evan contends that she is now fearful for her and Jack's safety."

MARILYN MANSON SEXUAL ASSAULT LAWSUIT DISMISSED BY FEDERAL JUDGE

"During our recent stipulated visitation that Evan allowed at my in-laws house in Florida, Jack voiced his concern for his safety and reminded us repeatedly of the man who hurt his mom, and displayed emotional outbursts related to the case his mother is involved in. When I mentioned fun things to do in the future, Jack told me he could only do them ‘if Brian is in jail,’" Bell stated.

"I am absolutely appalled and terrified that Evan is feeding this information to our 7-year-old," he said.

"Evan previously made similar allegations of abuse against Marilyn Manson, which has been well documented in the press. Their relationship and alleged abuse took place many years ago. I fully support Evan and any victim of abuse. But any such abuse here is not new and does not involve me or our son," Bell stated in the document.

LOS ANGELES PROSECUTORS: MORE EVIDENCE NEEDED IN MARILYN MANSON SEXUAL ABUSE INVESTIGATION

"I know Evan loves our son but I am very concerned by how she is handling the current situation. Whatever fears Evan may have regarding third parties should have nothing to do with me or custody of our son. I do not even want to think of the short- and long-term psychological harm Evan might be inflicting upon Jack with this kind of talk," Bell said.

A source close to Manson told Fox Digital, "Brian Warner has not had any contact nor communications of any kind with Evan Rachel Wood in nearly a decade."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"At no time has Brian Warner ever threatened Ms. Wood or her family. Wood has not provided a shred of evidence of Warner making any threats against her or her family," the source said.

A representative for Evan Rachel Wood did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.