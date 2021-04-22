Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Sherri Shepherd celebrates her 54th birthday after losing 20 lbs. in one year: 'I'm strong, intelligent, sexy'

The former 'View' co-host said she already stopped eating sugar but also gave up 'dairy, pork, and beef'

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
Sherri Shepherd is celebrating two milestones: a birthday and losing weight.

The actress just turned 54 years old and during the pandemic focused on losing 20 lbs

"During COVID, I put on weight and realized I needed to get back to the basics again, which was a lifestyle change," Shepherd told People magazine

The Emmy-winner revealed her workout routine consisted of walking three miles four times a week, doing Zumba in her backyard, and boxing. 

 "Now, I roller skate three times a week and I'm also taking pole dancing lessons, and call myself a pole-dancer-like-ish woman!" she joked. 

Sherri Shepherd celebrated her 54th birthday and losing 20 lbs. over the past year. 

Sherri Shepherd celebrated her 54th birthday and losing 20 lbs. over the past year.  (ABC/Christopher Willard)

Shepherd said her biggest accomplishment was completing the challenge of doing 50 pushups a day for 30 days. "Completing that challenge was a major breakthrough for me," she admitted. 

The former "View" co-host said she already stopped eating sugar but also gave up "dairy, pork, and beef."

"I love eggs with avocados, onions and peppers, and grilled chicken and salads. I love to make kale chips as a snack. I also started cooking my meals, which has made a huge difference because I know exactly what ingredients are in the food I prepare," she revealed. 

Shepherd said she feels blessed "not only [to] reach 54, but to also have years in this industry with a body of work and accomplishments that I'm proud of. I'm strong, intelligent, sexy, talented and pretty funny."

The comedian said it's her 16-year-old son Jeffrey who keeps her motivated. 

"He is the reason why I need to food prep and fit in exercise," Shepherd said. "At 54, this is best I have ever felt. My goal is to be living a long and active life with my son Jeffrey, who shares the same birthday as me."

