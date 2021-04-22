Sherri Shepherd celebrates her 54th birthday after losing 20 lbs. in one year: 'I'm strong, intelligent, sexy'

Sherri Shepherd is celebrating two milestones: a birthday and losing weight.

The actress just turned 54 years old and during the pandemic focused on losing 20 lbs.

"During COVID, I put on weight and realized I needed to get back to the basics again, which was a lifestyle change," Shepherd told People magazine.

The Emmy-winner revealed her workout routine consisted of walking three miles four times a week, doing Zumba in her backyard, and boxing.

"Now, I roller skate three times a week and I'm also taking pole dancing lessons, and call myself a pole-dancer-like-ish woman!" she joked.

Shepherd said her biggest accomplishment was completing the challenge of doing 50 pushups a day for 30 days. "Completing that challenge was a major breakthrough for me," she admitted.

The former "View" co-host said she already stopped eating sugar but also gave up "dairy, pork, and beef."

"I love eggs with avocados, onions and peppers, and grilled chicken and salads. I love to make kale chips as a snack. I also started cooking my meals, which has made a huge difference because I know exactly what ingredients are in the food I prepare," she revealed.

Shepherd said she feels blessed "not only [to] reach 54, but to also have years in this industry with a body of work and accomplishments that I'm proud of. I'm strong, intelligent, sexy, talented and pretty funny."

The comedian said it's her 16-year-old son Jeffrey who keeps her motivated.

"He is the reason why I need to food prep and fit in exercise," Shepherd said. "At 54, this is best I have ever felt. My goal is to be living a long and active life with my son Jeffrey, who shares the same birthday as me."