Sharon Stone sues Chanel West Coast over use of likeness in 'Sharon Stoned'

Sharon Stone is taking rapper Chanel West Coast to court.

The “Basic Instinct” actress is suing the rapper over the use of her likeness in the song, “Sharon Stoned.” In the lawsuit obtained the Hollywood Reporter, Stone, 61, alleges that Chanel West Coast, 31, is attempting to profit off of her “extraordinary level of popularity and fame.”

SHARON STONE ROCKS BIKINI, SEE HER MANY AGELESS LOOKS

The rapper, whose real name is Chelsea Chanel Dudley, released “Sharon Stoned” in 2018. The “Ridiculousness” star repeats the phrase, “Sharon, Sharon, Sharon stoned” several times throughout the track.

The lawsuit notes that “the song gratuitously and repeatedly uses the name ‘Sharon Stone’ in its lyrics.” “More than one-quarter of the song’s length (a full one minute and twelve seconds of the song) consists of nothing more than defendant Dudley repeatedly saying the name ‘Sharon Stone’ in mantra-like repetition.”

"During the song, Defendant Dudley gratuitously repeats the name 'Sharon Stone' thirty-three times and the name 'Sharon' ninety-nine times," the complaint stated. The lawsuit also alleges that the music video was designed to evoke her likeness, as Dudley admitted to wanting to “redo some classic, iconic Sharon Stone movie scenes.”

SHARON STONE POSES TOPLESS, RECREATES HER FAMOUS 'BASIC INSTINCT' SCENE ON NEW MAGAZINE COVER

Moreover, the lawsuit states that “the infringing video incorporates the physical appearance, attributes, traits, looks, mannerisms, qualities, characteristics, clothing, treatment and imagery associated with Sharon Stone’s likeness, image, identity, and persona in the Basic Instinct Interrogation scene.”

The lawsuit claims the use of Stone’s likeness is a “conscious disregard of Sharon Stone’s right to privacy and publicity.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stone is currently suing West Coast for unfair competition and violations of her right of publicity. Stone is seeking an injunction to bar West Coast from using her name and image and is also seeking punitive damages and disgorgement of profits that the rapper has made from the video and song.